Work on Kawakawa's Te Hononga community hub is now about 50 per cent complete with the last of the building's innovative rammed-earth walls finished earlier this week.

Project co-ordinator Lau'rell Pratt said framing for the walls was also complete and the library roof was on.

The project was currently running about two weeks behind schedule but she was confident it would still open as planned in March-April 2020.

The $6.4 million Hundertwasser-inspired building is taking shape on what used to be a carpark behind the town's famous toilets.

Kawakawa's Te Hononga community hub is due to open late next summer. Photo / SuperPower

Eventually Kawakawa's old library and council service centre will be demolished to create an atea, or town square, linking Te Hononga and the main street.

On the left in the photo is the rammed-earth interpretative centre, gallery and freedom camper toilet and shower facilities; on the right is the glass-and-timber public library and community workshop.

The project includes extra parking for cars and coaches which is intended to ease Kawakawa's summer congestion.