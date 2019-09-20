The closest most of us get to feeling jubilant when a baddie goes down is when we read a thriller or watch a telly programme or movie.

The farmer and I can confirm that when the culprit has played a role – however small – in your life, you get even more of a kick when justice is done.

Way back in 2003, the farmer's father fell for a scam engineered by one Steven Robertson who's recently been the subject of a newspaper story titled ''Adviser's lavish life funded by huge fraud''. He's in custody and will be sentenced next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.