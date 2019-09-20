The closest most of us get to feeling jubilant when a baddie goes down is when we read a thriller or watch a telly programme or movie.

The farmer and I can confirm that when the culprit has played a role – however small – in your life, you get even more of a kick when justice is done.

Way back in 2003, the farmer's father fell for a scam engineered by one Steven Robertson who's recently been the subject of a newspaper story titled ''Adviser's lavish life funded by huge fraud''. He's in custody and will be sentenced next month.

At the time Halley, who died in 2012, had lost his mobility and was desperate for amusement besides telly, books, books and more books. He'd had a busy life as a farmer, entrepreneur and a leader in his community. Doing nothing didn't suit him.

Advertisement

When a flyer arrived advertising a share trading programme – laptop included – he opted in and shelled out $7900. The promotional material promised something like a $50,000 profit for a small investment.

There's a fine line between exploitation and fraud.

Steve Robertson came to visit Halley. The farmer was at the woolshed when Robertson cruised up in his Aston Martin, the likes of which had never been seen on our quiet rural peninsula, let alone the farm.

When Rex told him that his dad wouldn't be capable of operating a computer, Robertson promised a refund if that proved to be true and plugged on with the deal.

Indeed, the farmer's prediction was right. Halley called me often to get help after he'd accidentally turned his computer off or couldn't turn it off or get it to oblige in some other way.

Halley often contacted Robertson who tried his damndest to keep the deal alive. Robertson even offered to pay me to be Halley's computer instructor. I knew enough to say, "No, thanks".

When it became clear that Halley and his laptop would forever be incompatible, the farmer demanded his father's money back – as promised. But Robertson squirmed and refused to pay.

It was a stressful time. Finally, the exasperated farmer contacted a journalist who wrote a story which revealed Robertson's company had no office, the company director didn't live at the address that was on legal documents, and other skulduggery. Even the company website didn't work.

By then Halley was saying – both to us and the journalist – that he'd got greedy and was, "A silly old bugger". Naturally these colourful quotes featured high in the article.

Advertisement

But we're always hardest on ourselves. He just got bored and, like an increasing number of people, had fallen foul of a shyster.

When the farmer's pleas continued to go unanswered, he threatened Robertson with Fair Go and, as so often happens, the money began to dribble in. It took a couple of years but, eventually, the deal came to a close.

Now Robertson's in the news again, having been found guilty of theft by a person in a special relationship on 23 counts, 11 of obtaining by deception charges, and four charges of dishonestly using a document.

Robertson was found to be operating a Ponzi scheme. He'd secure investments from clients but had no intention of trading shares for them. Instead he spent the lot on a life of luxury.

He's had to give up that top-flight lifestyle – think private planes and precious gems – plus, presumably, that Aston Martin although it probably had to be upgraded after negotiating our dusty gravel road.

Back when he tried to reneg on his deal with Halley, he was associated with a company that was later wound up amid the tumult of the global financial crisis, with creditors claiming some $40,000.

His current convictions and imminent sentencing relate only to his dealings from 2009 to 2015 when he operated several companies, including Prosper Through Trading. Seems it worked, for him anyway – but not for long.