Conservation Week pest event

Pests that are a threat to Northland's's environment will be the focus of a Conservation Week event at Kiwi North later this month. The free event, "Friends or Foe in Your backyard – what can you do?", will be held on September 29 from 10am to 2pm in the Vintage Car Club Rooms on the Whangārei Museum grounds at Kiwi North at Maunu.

Several organisations will be there to educate people about pests and predators, what they can do about them, and where they can get the tools they need. The event is part of Conservation Week - conservationweek.org.nz.

Let's Talk Cancer hui

A Let's Talk Cancer hui will be held in Rawene today. The event is open to members of the public and health professionals who will learn about treatment options, misconceptions and common concerns. The meeting will cover the signs of cancer and how to get diagnosed early. Topics will cover the emotional and physical tolls on patients and families and the role of rongoā, or traditional Māori healing. Members of the public will be able to have their say. The hui involves Northland DBH, Cancer Society, North Haven Hospice, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ and Hauora Hokianga. Hokianga and Far North communities are encouraged to attend, at the Rawene Town Hall, from 9am until 3pm, no registration needed.

Special Olympics fundraiser

Whangārei Special Olympics is holding a fundraising concert next month. The concert, featuring country icons Dennis Marsh, Brendan Dugan, and Annette and Kim, will be at the Kamo Club on October 12 from 1pm, Tickets are available at the club for $10, which includes afternoon tea.

Blind Week volunteers

The Blind Foundation is seeking Northland volunteers to support this year's Blind Week street collection on October 18 and 19. Volunteers play a crucial role in raising funds needed to provide practical and emotional support for New Zealanders who are blind or have low vision. To volunteer a few hours for Blind Week, visit: blindweek.org.nz or call 0800 787 743.

Advertisement

Whitcoulls clarification

An article in the Northern Advocate on Saturday about the empty shops in the Whangārei CBD indicated that Whitcoulls has withdrawn business from the city. Whitcoulls has moved premises but is still operating in the Whangārei CBD.