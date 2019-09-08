September is Motorcycle Awareness Month and police and road safety campaigners held a Get Ready To Ride event in Whangārei on Saturday to help raise awareness of the dangers associated with motorcycle riding.

Dozens of bikers and safety campaigners descended on the Canopy Bridge for the event, which has particular relevance in the region.

Northland's road toll for the year so far stands at 20, with four of the deaths - one-fifth - involving motorcyclists. And in 2018, 52 crashes in Northland involved motorcyclists, with three rider deaths and 21 serious injuries. Altogether 17 motorcyclists have died on Northland's roads since 2014.

The Motorcycle Safety Day aimed to make sure riders are "Ride Ready" with their motorcycles and gear in tip-top condition before heading out on the road at the end of a winter spent inside, and it is also a reminder to other motorists to "Look twice for motorcycles".

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along.

Lodewijk Henneveld from Tutukaka checks out the machines on the bridge.

Dale Ferguson from Whangārei has signed up for a Silver Saftey Course.

Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council member Janice Millam of Whangārei at the Town Basin event.