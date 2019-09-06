

September is Motorcycle Awareness Month and police and road safety campaigners are holding a Get Ready To Ride event in Whangārei tomorrow to help raise awareness of the dangers associated with motorcycle riding.

Northland's road toll for the year so far stands at 20, with four of the deaths - one fifth - involving motorcyclists. And in 2018, 52 crashed in Northland involved motorcyclists, with three motorcyclist deaths and 21 serious injuries. Altogether 17 motorcyclists have died on Northland's roads since 2014.

Supported by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) RideForever rider training programme, the Motorcycle Safety Day aims to make sure riders' are "Ride Ready" with their motorcycles and gear in tip-top condition before heading out on the road at the end of a winter spent inside. Plus a reminder to other motorists to "Look twice for motorcycles"

The event will be held on the Canopy Bridge, at Whangārei Town Basin, from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

Advertisement

It's organised by the New Zealand Transport Agency and Police who are reminding all road users to look out for each other.

"This is a timely reminder for all drivers and riders to pay attention and make safe decisions on the road," Senior Sergeant Paul Simcox, Manager of Operations for Road Policing, said.

"We want everybody to get where they're going safely. We know motorbikes can be harder to see when driving, so we ask drivers to look twice at intersections and before changing lanes,'' Simcox said.

"Of course riders should be taking all steps possible to keep themselves safe on the road too. This means ensuring they are visible to other road users; wearing appropriate safety gear and not taking risks. Remember, you could be in a driver's blind spot when you're overtaking.''

For more information visit rideforever.co.nz