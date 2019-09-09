Northland's Ninety Mile Beach is one of six iconic Te Araroa trail locations to appear on postage stamps, with the release of an NZ Post stamp series celebrating some of the locations found along NZ's national walking trail.

The stamps feature photos from the 3000km trail that passes through more than 20 towns and cities as it winds its way from Cape Reinga to Bluff. More than 1100 people walked the full length of it over the 2018/2019 season, many thousands more exploring individual sections.

The North Island locations shown on the new stamps are Ninety Mile Beach, Karamu Walkway in Waikato, and Tongariro Alpine Crossing on the Central Plateau. The South Island stamps depict Nelson Lakes in Tasman, Stag Saddle in Canterbury, and Lake Hawea in Otago.

Ninety Mile Beach features on the $1.30 stamp.

Te Araroa Trust chief executive Mark Weatherall said it was "humbling" to see the trail appear on stamps issued by New Zealand's national postal service.

"They say you've made it if you're on a postage stamp, so this is a great honour for Te Araroa trail," he said.

"We were thrilled to be approached about this new series and we've enjoyed working with NZ Post to suggest featured locations and provide information about different trail sections."

NZ Post head of Stamps and Coins Antony Harris said it was a privilege to work with Te Araroa Trust to bring the annual scenic stamp issue Te Araroa Trail to life.

"Through NZ Post's scenic stamp issue Te Araroa Trail we showcase New Zealand's longest trail that stretches the length of Aotearoa - from Cape Reinga to Bluff. The stamps feature some of the beautiful landscapes encountered on this spectacular 3000km long journey."

The Te Araroa Trail stamp series was designed by NZ Post's Hannah Fortune using photos from Te Araroa walkers Amos Chapple, David Lemaire, Jay Conlon, Dylan Moron, Annika Ananias and Helen Olmas. The stamps are available in $1.30, $2.60, $3.30 and $4 denominations.