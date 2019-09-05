A new Customs patrol boat capable of speeds up to 70km/h and designed, among other things, for busting drug smugglers will be open to the public at Waitangi this weekend.

The Hawk V, which was launched last year, will be tied up at Waitangi jetty from 9am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday for anyone who wants to take a look around.

The world-class 18m catamaran is usually based in Auckland and tasked with patrolling the east coast as far south as Napier for illegal shipments of drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine.

Customs maritime team members will be on hand to answer questions.

Chief Customs officer Danielle Loza said the open days were part of a recruitment campaign for a new Opua-based maritime team, which is being set up to support the existing team in Auckland.

Advertising for the new roles would start in mid-September.

"We're looking for people who are passionate about protecting Northland, and understand the region and its maritime environment," Loza said.

Hawk V is the fifth Customs vessel to be named after the bird of prey. The first Hawk served from 1881-87 in Auckland and focused on tobacco smugglers.

■ Email vacancies.servicedevelopment@customs.govt.nz for more information about working for Customs' Opua maritime team.