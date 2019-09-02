Northlanders can expect to see some rain today, with MetService warning it could be heavy at times. MetService duty meteorologist April Clark said the rain bands will first hit Northland this morning before making their way down the eastern side of the country, hitting Auckland and Coromandel. A complex low is expected to approach the North Island from the north Tasman Sea then move over the island on Wednesday. These features should bring northeasterly gales and periods of heavy rain to northern parts of the North Island from Tuesday to Wednesday. A heavy rain watch is in force for Northland.

Orca, humpbacks spotted

Marine mammal spotters have had a whale of a time in the Far North in recent days with two humpbacks and a pod of orca currently cruising the coast. Orca expert Ingrid Visser said an adult humpback visited the Bay of Islands on Sunday, where it cruised between Motuarohia Island, Long Beach, Tapeka Pt and the Black Rocks. Another humpback was spotted off Brodies Creek, Karikari Peninsula, on Monday; and on the same day a pod of orca was seen swimming from Rangiputa, in Rangaunu Harbour, around the Karikari Peninsula. By 4pm yesterday they were off Tokerau Beach, Visser said. Orca were also seen in the Hokianga Harbour near Rawene yesterday.

Kawakawa motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a cemetery sign in Kawakawa. The accident occurred about 5.10pm on Friday at the end of Whiteman Rd where the entrance to Kawakawa Cemetery is marked by a concrete sign. Police, Kawakawa Fire Brigade and St John Ambulance responded. The rider was taken initially to Bay of Islands Hospital. The sign is well off the road at the end of a cul-de-sac. There were no witnesses and it is not clear how the accident occurred.

Ex-Northlander in cards win

Former Whangārei player Matt Brown added to his impressive list of achievements in the bridge world by winning the National Pairs event in Auckland on the weekend. Brown, who now plays out of the Akarana Bridge Club in Auckland, partnered with Aucklander Michael Whibley. Whibley and Brown amassed a total of 366.5 match pints for margin 6.8 over the second-place Auckland pair Steph and Tom Jacob.