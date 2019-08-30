

The 41-year-old woman critically injured in a crash on Mataraua Rd, about 10km southwest of Kaikohe, on August 23 remains in Whangārei Hospital but is now in a stable condition. Police are still investigating the cause of the collision between the woman's four-wheel-drive and a truck and trailer. She was flown from the grounds of Te Iringa Marae to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter. A passenger in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Day for dads

Whangārei dads will be celebrated on Father's Day tomorrow with a Dad's Day at Kiwi North, in Maunu. Barnardos host the Dad's Day at Kiwi North every year, with funding they get through grant applications. Using these funds they provide sausages, train and tractor rides, face painting, merry-go-rounds, pony and cart rides, and other activities for free at the Whangārei Museum site. The original purpose of the day was to provide an event when families from the entire community, but especially dads, could engage in activities with their children without the barrier of cost. Entry is free to dads and kids, and only a gold coin for others. It runs from 10am to 1pm.

Pre-trial hearing

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in late September for a Whangārei man charged with unlawfully possessing firearms. Daniel Paul van Houten, 36, from Raumanga, faces six charges of unlawful possession, including possessing a .233 AK47 and an improvised explosive device. The charges date back to April 5. His pre-trial hearing is set down for September 27.

Love Whangārei clean up

The next Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up event will be held during Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week. The Raumanga Community Kaitiaki Clean Up will be held on September 14, from 10am. The Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up will return to Tauroa St to support the community to be kaitiaki of its environment for Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week. More than 2.5 tonne of waste has already been removed from this area. Gear, food and giveaways are provided for those who take part and to fin out more go to force.org.nz.

Learn to trap pests

Northlanders who want to learn more about backyard pest trapping can call in to showgrounds hall, on Showground Rd in Waimate North, between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 15. The drop-in sessions will cover how to control pests and how to safely use traps and toxins. Attendees are welcome to bring their traps for advice and adjustment.

Oruru Hall consultation

A public consultation meeting regarding the future of Oruru Hall — also known as Swamp Palace, inland from Taipa in Doubtless Bay — will be held at the Eastern Rugby Club in Taipa from 2pm on Sunday, September 8. Mayor John Carter and other elected members will be present. Earlier this year the council committed to carrying out repairs to the 117-year-old hall, currently closed for safety reasons, before handing it over to the community.

Kiwi aversion training

Kiwi aversion training for dogs is being held at the showgrounds hall, on Showgrounds Rd in Waimate North, on Saturday, September 21. Phone (09) 405 9434 for more information or to make a booking.

Clarification:





The Kensington Pharmacy and two other shops are not part of the Northland Regional Council's $15.5 million plans for the former supermarket building and carpark on the Kensington and Kamo roads corner. Pharmacist and owner Shane Heswall is concerned that was the impression given in an Advocate article about the development which includes a medical hub and a range of about 12 retail and takeaway or eat in food outlets. Heswall said he had never entertained the idea of moving Kensington Pharmacy. The block of shops is owned by another party and is not part of the adjoining former supermarket.