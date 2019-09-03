NorthTec automotive students in Kaitaia are gaining hands-on experience throughout their studies by working on local people's vehicles.

Tutor Doug Clarke says the initiative was aimed at helping teach them about "paying it forward".

"Our students have been working on cars owned by people who can't afford to go to a mechanic and get them fixed," he said.

"They work on the cars under careful supervision, and provide a service to their community. Not only does this give them the hands-on experience needed for their studies, but it teaches them about paying it forward and giving back to their community.

"The labour is free - sometimes people bring us a packet of biscuits or some baking, but it's just about helping people."

Stacey Roy, who is completing a NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3), said that was her favourite part of the course.

"In our workshop we have cars brought to us by people around Kaitaia who might not be in a position to afford taking them to a mechanic. We work on them, gain the skills we need, and it gives us all great satisfaction to see those cars we have worked on out in the community," she said.

And Lucarine Barrett, who had taken her car to the students a number of times, was a happy customer.

"The students there are just awesome," she said.

"They've fixed up the car's CV belt and a rusted hub, tightened wheel bearings and noticed a few other bits and pieces that I needed to fix. It's so helpful for people like me. I'm a solo mum, with not a lot of money to spare, and I need my car to get from A to B. It has helped me a lot."

NorthTec's NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering (Level 3) equips students with the essential skills they need to enter the automotive industry, teaching them about engines and transmissions, automotive electronics and air conditioning, how to provide great customer service and administration within the industry.