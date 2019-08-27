Another pou

Te Rarawa will unveil the second of 16 pou that will eventually stretch westwards along the coast from north of Ahipara early on Saturday morning, followed by a hikoi around the dunes and breakfast at Roma Marae. The first pou stands at Waimimiha.

A new theatre group has been formed in Whangārei. Northland Shortcuts will have its inaugural production performed at 116 Bank St on September 13 and 14 starting at 7pm.

The group has been established to promote the works of Northland playwrights with a future aim to attract responses from not only local writers but also schools. The first production is a selection of seven short plays, covering comedy and drama, which have been written by award-winning Whangārei writers using material successful in national and international competitions. The production is produced by Andi Podesta and Grahame Maclean and directed by Richard Harris.

SpeedMeet events in Northland next month will match employers with those seeking careers in the trades. Competenz, the industry training organisation is hosting the annual Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeet at locations throughout the country, including three in Northland. The event is an opportunity for businesses to discover the next generation of students ready to start their career, and for career seekers to learn more about the trades while possibly finding their next job. Based on the concept of speed-interviewing, employers meet with each prospective employee for six minutes to find out about each other. The meetings are at Okaihau College on September 11, Dargaville High School on September 18 and Whangārei Boys' High School on September 20. Employers and career seekers are required to attend the free events from 9am-2.30pm. To attend, please register your interest at www.competenz.org.nz/speedmeet2019

Whangārei-based company McKay has scooped up its second award for Northland project Hawaiki Cable Landing Station in Mangawhai. The Master Electrician Excellence Gold award in the $1million-$5million category was the second award the company has received for the project after being awarded a Silver Commercial Projects Award in the industrial category in May. The building boasts some of the most complex and innovative electrical engineering work in the industry, with features including a custom-building management system, two uninterruptible power supplies and a lightning protection system. The critical piece of infrastructure has improved internet speed and capacity across the Pacific as well as promoting positive business and economic growth in the Northland region and throughout New Zealand.