A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after the vehicle she was driving collided with a truck and trailer on a rural road near Kaikohe.

The collision occurred on Mataraua Rd, near Te Iringa Marae, shortly before 10am on Friday.

Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade had to cut the driver from the wreckage of the Toyota Surf.

The 41-year-old was flown to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter in a critical condition with head injuries, leg fractures and possible chest injuries.

A male passenger suffered moderate head injuries while the truck driver was unhurt.

The four-wheel-drive was heading north and the truck south when they collided, with the first impact just in front of the truck's rear axle. The Toyota was then struck by the trailer which pushed it off the road.

Two Kaikohe fire crews responded along with police, St John Ambulance and the rescue helicopter, which landed in the marae grounds.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said the brigade had been called to at least four crashes on the same bend in the past six months. It was raining heavily at the time and the road was greasy.

A heavy vehicle tow truck had to be sent from Whangārei to remove the badly damaged trailer. The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.