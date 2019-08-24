A DIFFERENT LIGHT



I hate the phrase "Political Correctness Gone Mad". To me it signals that the person saying this is either too lazy or too thick to discuss the issues underlying the topic on which they are mouthing off.

This past week there has been condemnation of the Aussie shock jock radio talk show host Allan Jones querying: "Has he (the Australian Prime Minister) been briefed to shove a sock down her throat?"

He was talking about our esteemed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He was responding to Ardern's assertion that Australia would have to "answer to" other Pacific nations unless it stepped up its efforts to combat climate change.

There has been a backlash to the condemnation of Jones, citing the right to free speech as his excuse. A view that it really wasn't that bad, and the haters had a case of that it was political correctness gone mad.

However the talk show host has a track record of taking a dislike to women in powerful positions. Advertisers from his radio station are pulling their contracts. An over-reaction?

No, I don't think so; it's a sign that we live in the times where overaggressive statements are called out and misogynistic behaviour in the media is recognised and reoccurring outbursts get an unfavourable reaction.

A less high profile social gaffe recently was the Cerebral Palsy Society fundraiser stint; "10,000 steps in Steptember". A campaign where individuals or groups of people can register with the society for a pedometer and seek sponsors for them to walk 10,000 steps.

Red Nicolson (a writer and a teacher who also happens to have CP) pointed out his dislike for a fundraising campaign by an organisation that is headed by abled-bodied people. Photo / File

I read an interesting piece by Red Nicolson (a writer and a teacher amongst other things who also happens to have CP) in a blog about the fundraiser.

He pointed out emphatically his dislike for a fundraising campaign by an organisation that is headed by able-bodied people that (and I quote him) "make decisions and run campaigns that 'actively marginalise' the very people they support. For 'Steptember', for instance, they send you a pedometer when many people with CP can't even take steps!"

I was quietly reflecting on Red's statements and giving him a virtual nod in agreement when my PA, Arlene, casually brought up the fundraiser. She told me she had emailed them inquiring as to how to get involved and how do CP people get involved.

I naively ignored that she had said she had emailed the society and instead gave her a speech about Red's blog and sent her a copy of it.

Days later I read the email Arlene had sent saying she was interested and saying that her boss had CP … and a rowing machine. Their reply was overly enthusiastic and pages long.

The email was punctuated by steps, I guess to tie in with their Steptember theme. Step 1, register on the website …. I read on. It said: "We're thrilled and honoured that Jonny is participating. Go Jonny!" I was not thrilled! I was appalled. I started catastrophising, imagining the CP Society rebutting criticism from the likes of Red by saying "Well Jonny Wilkinson is participating on his rowing machine!"

Forget about the irony of a fundraising campaign that excludes the very people they are supporting. I don't like fundraising for disability full stop!

Historically, disabled people have been the beggars of society. Fundraising to my mind perpetuates that stigma and portrays disabled people in a charitable but deficient light. In fact that is where the word 'handicapped' originates from. Hand-in-cap, meaning holding a hat out to beg.

It wasn't Political Correctness Gone Mad my PA asking how I could participate in the fundraising - she was trying to be inclusive.

Red Nicolson's blog wasn't Political Correctness Gone Mad, he was articulating an underlining disquiet that many of us had. The only madness was the CP Society's lack of understanding on how it would make us members feel.



&bull: Jonny Wilkinson is the CEO of Tiaho Trust - Disability A Matter of Perception. A Whangārei based disability advocacy organisation.