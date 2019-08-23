

Young people from around Northland will be unleashing their creativity at a free three-day art festival in Kaitaia next week.

The Northland Youth Summit Arts Festival is an annual event run by Creative Northland where experts come together to mentor young people aged 12 to 24 and facilitate various creative workshops including music, film and photography, dance, creative technologies, visual art, theatre, wearable arts and carving and weaving.

The event, which will run from Wednesday to Friday, is in its sixth year and each year it is held in a different location. Last year it was in Whangārei and this year it will be held in Kaitaia with 88 participants who have been accepted into the workshops.

This year the facilitators are Otium's Jesse Samu and Scott Wynne for the music workshop; Kevin Etherington, Raewyn Barry and John Fraser from the Faceboxworld team for the film and photography workshop; freelance dancer and choreographer Jenn Ruka and dance teacher Leshaan Tangariki Pou for the dance workshop; Hans Kim, Krishna Dudumpudi and Nandoun Abeysekera for the creative technologies workshop; NorthTec's Faith McManus and Lorraine King for the visual art workshop; Georgie-May Russ and Lutz Hamm for the theatre and performance workshop; Shelly Matiu and Peter Vosper for the wearable arts workshop; and Te Hemoata Henare and Poutama Henare for the carving and weaving workshop.

Each workshop will also have a youth mentor to ensure the three-day programme is fully immersive, engaging and nurturing for the attendees.

At the completion of the Northland Youth Summit, each group will present their finished work to the other participants and family members.