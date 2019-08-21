

The Northern Advocate's meet the Whangārei mayoral candidates event is likely to be one of the largest in the region in the run up to October's local body elections.

All three mayoral candidates for the Whangārei District Council - Sheryl Mai, Tony Savage and Alex Wright - have been invited along and questions from readers, the business community and others will be put to the candidates.

And while the meeting at Forum North from 6pm on September 9 is expected to attract well over 400 people, there are a number of other chances for voters to meet the mayoral candidates and those vying for places on the Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara District councils and Northland Regional Council across the region.

The Advocate only organises its own meet the candidates event but is happy to publicise details of those organised by others.

Advertisement

Anybody who wants to send in questions to ask the mayoral candidates at the September 9 event can send them to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz. Anybody wanting to publicise a meet the candidates event they have organised can also send details to the same address.

Meet the candidate events so far

WHANGĀREI

September 2:

Tiki Pride will host an Election Forum at Tikipunga High School from 7pm.

September 4: From 5pm to 7pm at the Whangārei Youth Space, Cafler Park, Water St. Whangārei Youth Space is putting the spotlight on youth for our local election candidates. Come along and hear what youth ask candidates and hear how our candidates are considering youth in their vision for Whangārei.

September 10: Ruakākā Parish Residents and Ratepayers Association will host a meet the candidates evening for Whangārei mayoral, Bream Bay Ward councillors and Northland Regional Southern Coastal Ward councillor candidates. It will be held at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre in the upstairs lounge from 7pm. Whangārei mayoral, Bream Bay Ward councillor and Northland Regional Council Southern Coastal candidates have been invited to address residents and ratepayers.

September 11: The Onerahi Community Association has organised a meet the candidates event for those standing for mayor of Whangārei or candidates for the Okara Ward, which includes Onerahi. The meeting is at the Onerahi Community Hall, from 6.30pm.

September 12: The Ruatangata Public Hall Society has organised a meet the candidates evening from 7pm. This will be an opportunity for the public to meet Whangārei mayoral, Hikurangi/Coastal Ward, and Northland Regional Council candidates.

Advertisement

September 18: The Hikurangi Business Association will be hosting a meet the candidates evening from 6pm at Hikurangi Memorial Hall. The association will be inviting all Whangārei mayoral candidates, Hikurangi Coastal Ward candidates and Northland Regional Council Coastal North candidates.

FAR NORTH:

August 26: Voters are invited to meet local body election candidates at the Cornerstone Church in Kerikeri from 7pm. The 10 mayoral candidates have been invited along with candidates standing for the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward of the Far North District Council and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Voting documents will be delivered between September 20 and 25. The election is on October 12 and preliminary results should be known that night. The official declaration of results will be made during the week of October 17-23.

To enrol to vote or update your details go to vote.nz, call 0800 36 76 56, or drop into any PostShop.

To learn more about the local body elections in Northland go to https://localelections.co.nz/