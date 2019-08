TODAY

• Acoustic Jam Night, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• An Introduction to Te Tiriti O Waitangi Trip, 8.45am-2.30pm, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St, Whangarei.

• Late Night Lols - Improv Comedy at Butters, 7.30pm-9.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Parenting Night - Raising Happy Confident and Resilient Kids, 6.45pm-9pm, Church Unlimited, 10 Mill Rd, Whangārei.

• Rangitane Riot, 9pm-12.30am, Homestead Tavern, 15 Homestead Rd, Kerikeri.

• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, 4pm-6pm, Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi, 16 Mangakahia Rd, Kaikohe.

• SubStance Party Band, 4.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• An Introduction to Te Tiriti O Waitangi Trip, 8.45am-4.30pm, Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St, Whangārei.

• Bream Bay College weightlifting team fundraiser sausage sizzle/cake sale, Regent Countdown, Whangārei.

• Crooked Royals - Rumination Release Tour, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Date Night: Cook and Dine Saturday Night, 5.30pm-8.30pm, Trigg Sports Arena, Park Ave, Whangārei.

• Interesting Spiritual Science, noon-4pm, Theosophy Centre, Waikare Ave, Te Kao, Far North.

• Karz Gordox and The Psychedelic Bluesos, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Kids Saturday Art and Craft Class, 10am-noon, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Poroti Magnolia Gardens Open Days, 10am-4pm, 37 Proctor Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Showcase National Dance Championships, 10am-6pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Poroti Magnolia Gardens Open Days, 10am-4pm, 37 Proctor Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere.

• Showcase National Dance Championships, 10am-6pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jammers, 6pm-10pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, August 19, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

• Loss, Grief and Healing Seminar with Sue, Monday, August 19, 7pm-10pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, August 19, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, August 19, 9am-10.15am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness Class, Monday, August 19, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Cecile, Monday, August 19, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, August 20, 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, August 20, 5.15-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, August 20, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (T.I.M.E Meditation), Tuesday, August 20, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness Class, Tuesday, August 20, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Airbrush Venturi Realist Airbrushing Course, Wednesday, August 21, 6pm-8.30pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, August 21, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangarei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, August 21, 7pm-9pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, 224 Maunu Rd, Whangārei.

• Wine Tasting Masterclass - Speak Like a Sommelier, Wednesday, August 21, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Xero Training - Walk In Wednesday, August 21, 9am-11am, BDO, 49 John St, Whangārei.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, August 22, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Adult Sketching Class, Thursday, August 22, 10am-noon, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Duo Coco, Thursday, August 22, 8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, August 22, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Karaoke Night, Thursday, August 22, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Talk On Arthritis Using Natural Therapies, Thursday, August 22, 10am-11am, St Johns Hall, Cnr SH1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, Kaiwaka, Kaipara.

• Toastmasters Paihia, Thursday, August 22, 7pm-9pm, Paihia Community Room, 64 The Mall, Paihia.

• Whangārei Film Society, Thursday, August 22, 6pm: Woman at War, 8pm: The Last Suit, Forum North | Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here?