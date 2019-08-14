On Wednesday September 4, Whangarei Youth Space is putting the spotlight on Youth for our Local Election Candidates. The event will be held from 5pm to 7pm at Whangarei Youth Space, Cafler Park, 36 Water St. Come along and hear what youth ask the candidates and hear how they are considering youth in their vision for Whangarei. Question and answer time will be followed by shared kai and a chance for an informal mix and mingle time. For more info or to get involved contact Laurel at Youth Space.

Water rescue

A man had to be rescued after falling into the water from the Paihia-Opua Coastal Track and possibly hitting his head on rocks. The incident occurred about 1pm on Sunday. It is believed another walker raised the alarm and held the man's head above water until more help arrived. Volunteer firefighters from the Paihia brigade carried the man to the nearest road access at English Bay Rd, Opua, from where an ambulance took him to hospital. As well as cuts and abrasions it is thought he was suffering from hypothermia and a possible head injury. His condition was unknown at edition time yesterday.

Buyback venue change

There has been a change of venue for the police gun buy back and amnesty event in Kerikeri on September 17. Those wanting to hand over guns and ammunition should go to Kerikeri St Johns at 357 Kerikeri RD. The collection time remains the same and will run between 3pm and 7pm. Northland gun owners are continuing to hand over their firearms now deemed illegal under new laws. There are a total of 21 events scheduled for the region and the first one was in Waipu. A total of 690 firearms have been handed over to Northland police.

Council apology

On July 25, the Far North District Council issued a media statement saying a Kaikohe District Court decision had awarded compensation to Ngakahu/Ngakoho WhanauAhu Whenua Trust for the acquisition of land by the council. That was not correct. The compensation was for the use of trust land. The council apologises to the trust for the error. The council has been ordered to pay the trust $80,000. The Trust, which owns land near Kaitaia, took the council to court seeking compensation for 86 years from 1933, when an agreement to use their land for the Kaitaia Dam was first signed. In his decision, Judge Gary Harrison ordered the council to pay the plaintiffs $80,000 in compensation.