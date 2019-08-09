TODAY:

• Live music from Sink or Swim. The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, 5.30pm–8.30pm.

• Jan Preston Trio bring 88 Piano's I Have Known to Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei, 7.30pm–9.45pm.

• Beyond the Plastic Bag Ban: Next Steps for NZ Waste Policy, Far North REAP, 33 Puckey Ave, Kaitaia, Far North, 6.30pm–7.30pm.

Advertisement

• The boys from Raw Muscle from Melbourne have a ladies night out in Whangārei, promising giggles and good times, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 5.30pm-9pm.

• Acoustic Jam Night, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 5.30pm–9.30pm.

• Essays In Love, 7pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Steel Magnolias, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei, 7.45pm.

SATURDAY:

• Natural Healing Workshop, McLeod Bay Hall, Whangārei Heads, 9am–12pm.

• Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up in Hikurangi. Meet behind the Wilsonville Quarry, 52 Boundary Rd, at 10am. This area is known as a fly tipping hot spot.

• Short Story Writing - One Day Workshop In Mangawhai. Mangawhai Pioneer Village Theatre, 180 Molesworth Dr, Molesworth, Mangawhai, 10am–4pm.

Advertisement

• Kurfew at Butters, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, 8pm.

• Thelonious Punk, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 8.30pm–11.30pm.

• Mangonui Craft Market, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, 9am–1.30pm.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, 8.30am–1pm.

• Yoga: Exploration of the Ashtanga Primary Series, The Loft Studio, 51 Commerce St, Whangārei, 4pm–6pm.

• Zero Waste My Pantry! with The Rubbish Trip, Eco Centre Kaitaia, 42 Commerce St, Kaitaia, 1pm–3pm.

• Kids Saturday Art and Craft Class, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei, from 10am.

SUNDAY:

• Storytime Character Hunt, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, 10.30am–12.30pm.

• Sunday Jammers, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 6pm–10pm.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night. At Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands, 7.30pm–10.30pm.

• Sunday Market, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, 7am–11am.

• Tikipunga Community Market, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, 7am–11.30am.

• Waipū Life Drawing, Waipū Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, 3pm–5.30pm.

COMING UP:

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Tuesday, August 13, 1pm–3pm.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Tuesday, August 13, 10am–4pm.

• Sleep - How to Calm Your Mind So You Nod Off and Stay There, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Wednesday, August 14, 7pm– 8.30pm.

• Only Love is Real - An Evening of Pure Spirituality, Kaipara Community Centre, 38 Hokianga Rd, Dargaville, Wednesday, August 14, 6pm–7.30pm.

• CPR and First Aid training, Hockey Northland Association, 45 Park Ave, Whangārei, Wednesday, August 14, 8.30am–4.30pm.

• Mitre 10 Cup - Northland vs Auckland, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Dr, Whangārei, Thursday, August 15, 7.35pm.

• Te Reo Cafe, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, Thursday, August 15, 6pm–8pm.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .