

Whangārei man Shannon Tana moved to Australia 15 years ago to forge a new life for his family - now his whanau needs help to return him to Ngunguru after he died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Tana is described by those who knew him well as a lovable, gentle giant who would go out of his way to help others.

He was co-owner of the Anytime Fitness gym franchise in Kalgoorie and tributes to him are flowing on Facebook posts about his death, but the whanau needs $9000 to bring his body back to Ngunguru, where he is from, and is appealing for public help.

Tana, aged 44, died in hospital after his motorcycle and a motorist collided in Somerville, Kalgoorie, Western Australia. He is survived by his wife Melissa and children Malachi, Evie and Caprice. The fatal collision occurred with a ute at the intersection of McLeery St and Chapman Dr at 5.40pm on Saturday.

His Whangārei cousin Rachael Pitt said Tana was an awesome family man who made an impression on anybody he met.

''He was a big man - a massive guy - he was a real gentle giant, but a very soft, kind man. He was generous and would do what he could to help others. He loved kids and he's even taken in other kids to look after,'' Pitt said.

''If anybody moved over there he'd help them find a job and place to live.''

She said Tana was one of 13 cousins who grew up together and treated each other as brothers and sisters, and his loss was being felt hard among the whanau and those who knew him.

''He was such a dedicated family man, father and loving husband to Melissa and the kids and a great friend and work colleague to many. We know there are many who would like to help Melissa and the kids to bring Shannon home to Ngunguru where he will be laid to rest,'' Pitt said

Tana had recently been involved in planning an event for the Goldfields Children's Charity, which would still go ahead in November.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, as well as any dash cam or CCTV footage to assist with investigations.

Here are some of the Facebook tributes for Tana after news of his death broke. :

Val Coufos: One of the nicest blokes and a good mate of my husband John Steven Coufos, Was at our home 10 minutes before the tragedy , love and prayers to his family,

Jamie Birkett: Rip big fella, will miss seeing u around work, my sincerest condolences to your family

Clayanne Paparoa: A true protector of all, much Aroha to Mel and the kids, see you all on your return to Ngunguru , Ryde high brother Shan x

Jeff Pahl: The nicest guy ive ever met. Rip shan

Peter Dowding: I am so saddened by this news, a gentle giant and fantastic Supervisor. Sending our love to Dan, Marlene, his beautiful wife Melissa and children and all of Shannon's family. See you in paradise mate

Aaron Pou-Farnham: So sad this news.. Travel safely home Shan. Big man big heart. Thoughts and prayers to your family.

Anybody keen to donate and do so via an ANZ Australia bank, number BSB 01670 572613937, in the name of Jacob Rahui. Pitt said all the money raised would go to Melissa to help bring him home.