

A 21-year-old Kaitaia man has been named the best young plumber north of Auckland — and now he hopes to follow that up with national title.

Valentino Eyer, of Kaitaia business Rogers and Rogers Plumbing, won the northern regional finals in the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2019 competition held on Auckland's North Shore on August 1.

It was Eyer's third tilt at the title, which he has contested every year since the contest began.

His win means he will go up against nine other regional finalists in October for the New Zealand title.

Advertisement

''Third time's the charm at regionals," an elated Eyer said.

''There were close scores and it was a tough competition. Now I'm just excited for the nationals, to give it a go. The whole competition offers a great opportunity to learn and experience new products."

Competitors had to complete a series of plumbing tasks, which were assessed by a panel of judges, as well as a written test.

Plumbing World northern regional manager Tristan Wilkinson said Eyer's win was "very well-deserved" and reflected his skills and expertise.

The aim of the competition is to recognise up-and-coming talent and encourage other young Kiwis to consider careers in plumbing.

According to industry research, 2195 of New Zealand's current 11,151-strong plumbing workforce are over 55 and preparing to retire within the next decade. The winner of the national finals will take prizes including a trip to China, a smart watch, tools, and gift vouchers.

The competition is open to anyone under 31 working or training as a plumber.

Eyer, was one of six Masterlink apprentices nationwide who were awarded Plumbing World scholarships at the 2018 New Zealand plumbing awards in Hamilton.