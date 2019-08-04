Northland's amazing Lotto luck shows no signs of running out, with another First Division winning ticket sold in the region on Saturday. Three Lotto players from Paihia, Auckland and Murupara each $333,333 with Lotto First Division, with the Paihia ticket sold at Countdown Waitangi. The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Waitangi in Paihia, Countdown Three Kings in Auckland and Four Square Murupara in Murupara. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million. Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday. There have been 15 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland so far this year, plus 29 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins.

Beast event coming

Entries for this year's Beast event in the Bay of Islands, on August 24, have opened. Contestants would be well advised to dress up the old gear, if they decide against fancy dress, before they begin walking, running or crawling the super tough 6km course, which will involve traversing rugged, uneven terrain, navigating swamps and crossing rivers. The event will start on Black Bridge Rd, Haruru, at 11am. The Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade will be there again to hose down participants as they finish, although that will be optional, some being expected to make do with hot soup, fried bread and sizzled sausages. Go to www.runwalkseries.co.nz for tickets and more information.

Digital safety event at school

Netsafe is hosting a free Netsafe LIVE event at Whangārei Girls' High School, late this month. Netsafe's Education Advisor Pauline Spence will be talking about the risks, challenges and opportunities of digital tech and online spaces, and ways we can help young people to be safe online. There are sessions for school leaders, educators, parents and whānau on August 22 from 1.30pm to 7.30pm.

Electricity pricing workshop

The Electricity Authority is inviting Northlanders to attend a workshop to discuss the Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM) 2019 Issues Paper. The Issues Paper proposes a new approach to transmission pricing. If passed, it will require consumers to pay for transmission costs they directly benefit from, and not for those they do not, and could see the price of power in Northland rise from $12.3MWh to $14.4MWh. The workshop is in Whangārei, on September 2, from 1pm at the Orchard, 35 Walton St. To confirm attendance email tpm@ea.govt.nz by Thursday, August 15.