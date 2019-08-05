Thousands of people took advantage of companies involved in the Women's Lifestyle Expo, run by NZME, which included everything from jewellery and beauty to business products, crafts, fitness, to food and wine tasting. The two day event was held at the ASB Stadium. Advocate photgrapher Tania Whyte went along and joined the crowds.

Anna and Maia, 6, Cuddy purchase a special present.
Heather Ward, Georgina Greenwood and Lynda Markletour discuss the products at the show.
Sisters Shirley Young and Robyn Reihana purchase some lovely soaps from Stephanie Board of The Scented Soap Deli.
The Saucerer, Henry Peita of Wild West Worcester helps Ken and Rachel Rostern to make their selection.
Nicole Dugmore from The Studio gives Angel Cachemaille some aerial ideas.
Rebecca Albiston and Jan Barker are raising awareness for the NZ Gynacological Cancer Foundation.
Erin De Graff and Natasha Melbye dish out the goodie bags.
