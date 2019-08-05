On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Thousands of people took advantage of companies involved in the Women's Lifestyle Expo, run by NZME, which included everything from jewellery and beauty to business products, crafts, fitness, to food and wine tasting. The two day event was held at the ASB Stadium. Advocate photgrapher Tania Whyte went along and joined the crowds.