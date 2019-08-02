

A car battery charging inside a Northland home sparked a hazardous substance response from Fire and Emergency and forced the closure of a residential street.

A house in Taraire Cres, Otangarei, was the focus of the callout with members of the fire crews entering the property in protective chemical suits and breathing gear.

Whangārei police Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the alarm was raised with police about 8.10am yesterday when a man checked himself out of Whangārei Hospital, after he presented with chest pains.

Swann said there were concerns for the man's welfare and as a precaution police had gone to the Otangarei house to locate him.

Fire and Emergency were called by police and Taraire Cres was in lockdown while they carried out their emergency response.

Fire and Emergency workers get cleaned off after entering an Otangarei house where a car battery charging inside sparked a hazardous substance response. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police officers evacuated nearby houses and residents waited outside the cordon until the house was cleared by Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Paul Ballantine said that when crews arrived at the house it was unknown whether anyone was inside or what the chemical hazard was.

Crew members, kitted out in protective chemical suits, entered the house and discovered what appeared to be a lead-acid battery charging in an unventilated area.

The battery was taken outside.

Police located the man yesterday afternoon and he returned to hospital where he was checked and cleared to go home.

Ballantine said it was possible the wrong electrolyte, which serves as a catalyst to make a battery conductive, had been poured into the battery causing it to let off a gas.

Electrolytes contain either sulphuric acid or potassium hydroxide and are very corrosive chemicals which can permanently damage the eyes and produce serious chemical burns to the skin.

The incident served as a warning to ensure the right liquids were used in batteries and that they should be charged in a well ventilated area.

Ballantine said Fire and Emergency trained for such incidents so it was good to see staff could use their skills.

Fire and Emergency were yet to speak with the man who originally went to hospital.

Taraire Cres resident Karlene Joyce Livingstone, with youngster Bruno Manihera, had nothing but praise for the response by Fire and Emergency and police. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One of the street's residents who was particularly impressed with the emergency services' response was Karlene Joyce Livingstone.

"The fire service and police were really efficient. The neighbours are fine, there was no one in the house so we are really happy with that ... a good outcome."