It's so often we hear stories of parents living vicariously through their children, pushing them to succeed in a profession or hobby which holds a special place in the hearts of the mothers and fathers, more than the child.

Sport is frequently associated to these kinds of stories and you only need to walk down to Kensington Park on a Saturday morning to see who's just a bit too invested in little Johnny's game.

They'll be the ones on the sideline, woollen hat clenched in hand, with a laser-like focus as their child enters the fray, shouting with delight and passion as they take the ball up the field whether it be by boot, hand or stick.

Often it can take only a few seconds for these parents to announce themselves, quite literally, as they protest a referee's decision with a disturbingly high amount of indignation and distress in their voice.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for parents being passionate about what their kids do. In my eyes, there is nothing worse than a father or mother who couldn't care less what their child finds interesting or takes a liking to.

But parents pushing their kids into a sport with a passion which outweighs that of the child themselves is unhealthy, and ultimately leads to resentment of either the parent or the sport.

The key for young sportspeople succeeding in their chosen code is the child themselves.

They have to want it, they have to be the one with the passion so that when things get tough, they have the drive to push through it and reach their goal.

That's what is so impressive about three of Northland's young successful sportspeople featured in the Northern Advocate over the past month. BMX rider Luke Brooke-Smith, table tennis player Takaimaania Ngata-Henare and squash player Riley-Jack Vette Blomquist all have one thing in common, they are self-motivating.

Coming from rich BMX pedigree, Brooke-Smith is second in the world thanks to his skills as a self-motivator. Photo / File

Eleven-year-old Brooke-Smith is probably the best example of them all. The young rider became the second best in the world for his age at the BMX World Championships in Belgium last week.

His father, who was a British BMX champion in his teenage years, is the first to admit his son doesn't need any encouragement, and talking with this young guy, you can instantly tell Brooke-Smith has the right kind of attitude. He's committed, he's respectful and above all else, he loves the sport and spends much of his week out on the track.

As an obsessive self-improver, Ngata-Henare won't let herself train half-heartedly. Photo / File

Ngata-Henare, our 12-year-old table tennis prodigy, is much the same when it comes to her training. A national level player, Ngata-Henare is quiet but very upfront about how she will not move on from one skill or technique until it is mastered.

Vette Blomquist, currently representing New Zealand at 16 years of age in an under-19 world squash competition, has regular trips to Auckland to keep up his skill level but it's his calm nature on the court which shows how much love he has for the game.

Vette-Blomquist's enjoyment and demeanour on court have been a big part of his success. Photo / File

Support from parents can not be understated with these three athletes, with all the trainings and tournaments to go to, the gear which needs replacing every season, it all wouldn't be possible without supportive parents.

But these three kids exemplify what it means to be self-motivated and driven to succeed, so next time you feel the urge to yell at the referee, take a second to think about who really gets the most out of playing this sport and make sure the child is the top priority.