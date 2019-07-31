Gun buybacks continue

Gun buybacks and amnesty events are continuing throughout Northland, with Dargaville and Kerikeri gun owners having their chance on Tuesday and Wednesday. Twenty-one events will be held in Northland as police collect firearms handed in during the buyback and amnesty. The August 15 event will be held at the Onerahi Bowling Club on Alamein Ave, not at Hinemoa St as earlier released by police. All semi-automatic firearms, including semi-automatic shotguns, are banned excluding rimfire rifles .22 calibre or less as long as they have a magazine (whether detachable or not) that holds 10 rounds or less; and semi-automatic shotguns that have a non-detachable, tubular magazine that holds 5 rounds or less.

Wine awards

Terry Pattison, from New World Kaikohe, has an enviable task to do this week. Pattison and six fellow associate judges are joining our 17 expert judges in Wellington's Westpac Stadium to judge the New World Wine Awards. Judging started yesterday and will go until Friday and Pattison and his fellow judges will rate 1426 wines from 179 different wineries.

Trial postponed

The trial of a Russell man accused of owning a dog that killed protected wildlife has been postponed until later this year. Martin Christopher Allen was to have gone on trial at Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday but a new date for the two-day, judge-alone trial will be set at his next appearance on November 12. The charges, which have been laid by the Department of Conservation, relate to the deaths of two North Island brown kiwi in January last year. Court documents identify the dog as a labrador-husky cross named Weka. Allen denies the charges.

Health board elections

The Ministry of Health is urging Northlanders to stand for the Northland District Health Board (DHB) in the October elections so they can contribute to improving the health and wellbeing of their local communities. "DHB boards play a critical leadership role in our health and disability system," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"They need committed people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experiences. Most importantly, DHBs need people who have a strong understanding of their local communities.'' For more information on the election process, including guidance for candidates, conflicts of interest and contact details for electoral officers, go to the Ministry's website: www.health.govt.nzor Local Government New Zealand's website: lgnz.co.nz/vote2019