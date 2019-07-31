A Dargaville fast food store has been ordered to pay $10,000 for not providing staff with correct pay for working public holidays.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Healthop Limited, trading as Subway Dargaville, to pay nearly $10,000 in penalties and costs for breaches of the Holidays Act, and failure to comply with a Labour Inspectorate improvement notice.

The Inspectorate visited the Subway store as part of a proactive audit in 2017 and found it was not providing staff with correct pay for working public holidays, nor was it providing them with days in lieu. The Inspectorate subsequently issued an improvement notice requiring Healthop to rectify its practices and calculate arrears to workers.

When Healthop failed to comply with the improvement notice, the Inspectorate lodged the

case with the ERA.

"Subway Dargaville was given an opportunity to set things right but they chose not to do so. The ERA ruling sends a clear message that ignoring the Labour Inspectorate will result in substantial penalties," Labour Inspectorate regional manager Callum McMillan said.

"Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ethics of the businesses from which they buy. It's baffling that a highly visible brand such as Subway does not have assurance systems in place to ensure franchisees meet employment standards and comply with demands by the regulator. It also raises questions about Subway's due diligence processes for those joining the brand.

"As a result of this obvious lack of oversight, Subway franchisees can expect to be a priority focus for the Labour Inspectorate."

The ERA found that most employees of Healthop were school or university students, and as such are particularly vulnerable. It also found Healthop gained financial benefit by not paying its employees their entitlements when they were due.

The determination orders Healthop to pay $7000 in penalties and $2225 in costs, with 21 days to comply with the issued improvement notice.

The two directors of Healthop Limited are Karen and Mark Flannagan, of Maungaturoto.

The Advocate contacted the couple seeking comment on the decision, but they declined to do so at this stage.

MBIE said anyone concerned about the employment situation of themselves or someone they know can call its contact centre on 0800 20 90 20, where their concerns will be handled in a safe environment.