New Zealand has 1.2 million volunteers - almost a quarter of its population - and Northland has the highest rate of volunteering.

About 37 per cent of the adult population volunteer for about four hours per week on average, according to Volunteering Northland.

This week some of them, including recent migrants, were recognised at a shared lunch at Multi-Cultural Whangārei.

The shared lunch is a monthly event, but this one was extra special as Volunteering Northland was there to present certificates to migrants who have completed one of its workshops and volunteer in various organisations around the district.

Volunteering Northland outreach coordinator Trish Clarke said the recent migrants had been part of its "guided volunteering programme".

''This is the fourth group of migrants that Volunteering Northland and Multicultural Whangārei have worked with. Supported by MBIE and Volunteering New Zealand, this programme is designed to helping improve the experiences of recent migrant volunteers and promote migrant volunteering,'' Clarke said.

She said the programme was set up a year ago and many of the migrant volunteers who started still volunteer.

Clarke said the volunteering was a great way for new migrants to integrate into the community, meet new friends, give something back and improve their English.