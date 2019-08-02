Northpower's $6 million new substation at Maunu will provide an alternative power supply route to Whangārei's CBD and hospital.

Northpower marked the new substation with a sod-turning and blessing ceremony last week. The ceremony was conducted by kaumātua Te Ihi Tito of Te Parawhau at Pompallier Estate Dr, in Maunu, Whangārei.

Northpower Network general manager Josie Boyd said the Maunu substation was part of Northpower's ongoing investment programme to continue to renew and modernise its network throughout Kaipara and Whangārei.

"The Maunu zone substation, located in Pompallier Estate Dr, is a key project within our network investment programme. This critical infrastructure will support the ongoing residential and commercial growth in the area, as well as providing an alternative supply route to the Whangārei CBD and Whangārei Hospital – helping ensure security of supply and resilience in our network.

"The new Maunu substation will be unobtrusive – housed in a modern looking tilt-slab building, which is designed to blend seamlessly within the residential development; including landscaping and fencing.

"More than ever people and companies are seeing Northland as a great place to live and do business. A growing population is creating more demand in certain areas of our network, and we are making the necessary investment in capacity to support this demand."

The contract to build the substation has been awarded to Electrix.

Work will start in early August and Electrix teams, along with other contractors, will be on site working to complete the project by July 2020. Electrix managing director Robert Ferris said he was delighted to be undertaking the project.