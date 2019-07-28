On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
With tens of thousands of books on offer, Whangārei's Forum North was the place to be for book lovers over the weekend for the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale.
Held Saturday and yesterday thousands of people flocked to Forum North looking for some bargains among the books, CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles on offer.
This is the 26th year of the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale and in that time it has raised more than $500,000. The Zonta Clubs of Hatea and Whangārei put on the event, with proceeds going to the support and education of women in the community.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along too.