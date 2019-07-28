With tens of thousands of books on offer, Whangārei's Forum North was the place to be for book lovers over the weekend for the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale.

Held Saturday and yesterday thousands of people flocked to Forum North looking for some bargains among the books, CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles on offer.

This is the 26th year of the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale and in that time it has raised more than $500,000. The Zonta Clubs of Hatea and Whangārei put on the event, with proceeds going to the support and education of women in the community.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along too.

Zonta Whangārei Club co-ordinator Glenys Westlake is very happy with the turnout for the book sale.

Bookworm Janet Martin from Kamo, buys books at the event and then donates them back to Hospice.

Women's Refuge members Suzie Tipene, Sandra Laurence and Nadine Devonshire volunteering at the book sale. Women's Refuge is one of the organisations that receive money raised at the event.

Jan Payne from Maunu was looking for autobiographies and biographies at the Zonta Book Sale, which is one of her "favourite events of the year".

Carol Roper formerly of Whangārei and Raewyn Bradley from Whangārei with their mum Nola Butcher, who also used to live in Whangārei.