The future of Kaeo's embattled GP services could be decided at two public meetings next week.

The hui have been called to discuss a ''proposed way forward'' for health services in the area, following years of controversy and the near-collapse of Whangaroa Health Services Trust last year.

The trust had lost many of its clinical staff and was a few months away of running out of money when the Northland District Health Board stepped in.

Since then the health board has been working with the trust and Te Tai Tokerau PHO — and more recently Mahitahi Hauora, a new organisation responsible for primary health care in the North — via an Interim Action Committee.

The committee's task was to come up with a solution that would provide Whangaroa residents with access to high-quality, zero-cost primary healthcare, a spokeswoman said.

''There has been significant discussion and progress made by the committee, who wish to engage with the public, whānau and stakeholders to hear feedback on a proposed way forward.''

The first hui for stakeholders and the community will be held at Whangaroa Community Hall in Kaeo at 7pm on July 31. It will be followed by a hui at Karangahape Marae, Matangirau, at 11am on August 1. Both meetings are open to all.

The path back to a sustainable health service in the high-needs area has been long and convoluted.

In June last year many of the trust's clinical staff, including long-serving GP Alison McAlwee, resigned.

That was followed by the resignations of chief executive Mana Hape and board chairwoman Violet Walker, prompting the health board to install an interim manager.

A report by consulting firm EY found the trust had spent more than it received every year since 2010, eroding a $1.6 million reserve to $400,000 — and that was without taking into account unpaid debts to Inland Revenue.

By September 2018 the trust only had enough money left to last one more month.

Over the same period the health board raised concerns about the safety of clinical services due to staff shortages, high turnover and reliance on short-term locums.

The EY report found the relationship between management and staff had broken down under financial pressure and an attempt to bring in a new model of care.

In November the health board opted to keep the trust's Kauri Lodge aged care service in-house but to contract out GP services. The proposal included $1.3 million in extra funding per year and allowing the trust to remain independent.

That proposal was, however, strongly opposed by Whangaroa residents in a series of public meetings with as many as two-thirds calling for to trust to retain control of the area's GP services.

The new service was to have started in July 1.

The Advocate was unable to find out yesterday what the latest proposal entails.

Whangaroa and Hokianga are the only places in the country where all GP visits are free. In both areas health services are run by a trust funded by, but separate from, the district health board.

■ For more information go to www.northlanddhb.org.nz and click on the Whangaroa Health Services Trust link.