The Government is making changes to the school NCEA exam system and Northlanders can learn more about the planned changes at two hui in Northland next month.

The hui, in Whangārei on August 5 and Kaitaia on August 6, are among 28 being held around the country, organised by the Ministry of Education. The workshops will provide more information on the key changes and how they will strengthen the qualification for all young people.

Ministry experts and members of the team who are leading the review of NCEA will be available to answer questions on the changes, which include simplifying the structure, making NCEA more accessible and inclusive, and ensuring students have and know what they need for a successful life after school.

They will summarise the feedback received from 16,000 New Zealanders last year on the changes and how they will benefit students, teachers and kaiako, parents, whānau and the wider community.

Advertisement

Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Deputy Secretary Early Learning and Student Achievement, said the hui are a great opportunity for people to learn more about the changes and contribute their ideas on how the changes should be made.

"We are focused on making sure New Zealanders understand the changes and are able to input into how the changes are made," she said.

In May this year, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the planned changes.

They are:

• Making NCEA more accessible

• Mana ōrite mō te mātauranga Māori (equal status for Māori education)

• Strengthening literacy and numeracy requirements

• Having fewer, larger standards

• Simplifying NCEA's structure

• Showing clearer pathways to further education and employment

• Keeping NCEA Level 1 as an optional level.

The changes to NCEA are expected to be implemented over the next five to six years. However, some have begun already, with Hipkins announcing in May that NCEA and NZ Scholarship fees would be abolished, benefiting around 168,000 secondary students.

The venues of the Northland hui are yet to be confirmed but to find out more about the changes, and to register for a regional hui visit www.conversation.education.govt.nz/events