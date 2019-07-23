Northlanders can help decide how the country should tackle greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

The Government is consulting proposed options to reduce agricultural emissions until August 13.

The proposals - developed using advice from the Interim Climate Change Committee and conversations with leaders in the agriculture sector and other key stakeholders - are outlined in the consultation page at www.mfe.govt.nz/consultation/action-agricultural-emissions

A submissions form and FAQs are also available on this webpage.

Lotto ticket claimed

A $1 million winning Lotto ticket sold in Whangārei earlier this month has been claimed.

The ticket, which won $1 Million on Lotto First Division on July 6, was sold at Regent New World.

A Lotteries spokeswoman said the prize had been claimed by a Northlander.

Fewer kiwi calls

Advertisement

Unseasonably dry weather over the last six months has caused a significant reduction in kiwi calls, resulting in a delay of the Bream Head Conservation Trust's directional listening survey and acoustic recordings last month.

Ranger Adam Willetts said he hoped more recent recording he has done would be more consistent with other years now the groundwater table has improved and the kiwi have more invertebrate food supplies. With the return of softer ground, the kiwi will display more normal behavioural patterns for this time of year, he said. Meanwhile, there are signs grey-faced petrel have been "prospecting" the Bream Head reserve's clifftop burrows, with guano (seabird faecal matter) and newly dug soils left outside most of the burrows. The first adults were expected to return from mid to late July to lay their eggs.

Doak awarded

Ngunguru underwater explorer, author, and marine ecology expert Wade Doak has been awarded the New Zealand Marine Science Society's John Morton Award for his life long contribution to marine conservation and sustainability.

He was nominated by marine conservation champion, the late Dr Roger Grace who died a month ago. Doak described himself as one of ''the first generation of scuba divers who found a bright, new, mysterious undersea world''. After finding undersea treasure early in his undersea exploration he had enough financial independence to pursue his true passion, writing the first studies of New Zealand's fish and marine life. Doak has since written many books. His mentor, fellow adventurer, and friend Grace was also a recipient of the John Morton Award.