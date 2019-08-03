

The time is right for Northland to add its dishes to the global menu, says the region's newly appointed Food and Beverage Ambassador Justine Stuart.

The region has acquired a burgeoning reputation for fresh produce, fine wines, boutique or artisan foods and beverages, as well as being home to an array of award-winning cheese, chilli sauce and preserve producers.

"Momentum around Savour Northland – a platform for connecting the food and beverage community – has been building for some time now and, collectively, we're really starting to define the unique Northland food story," Stuart said.

The 2019 industry event at Russell's Duke of Marlborough Hotel in April, which consisted of a gala dinner and an all-day workshop, provided the perfect launch pad to take the region to the next level.

Facilitated by Northland Inc in collaboration with not-for-profit food and production networking movement Eat New Zealand, the event succeeded in helping shape the region's identity and boosting marketing and business growth opportunities.

"Northland Inc is committed to fast-tracking this vibrant industry and has funded a part-time facilitator role to assist with its momentum, which is where I come in as the Northland Food and Beverage Ambassador,'' Stuart said.

The feedback from the Savour Northland event had been extremely positive and people are still talking about it, she said.

"It set the bar for the future and showed we could put on a food and beverage event here in Northland that was truly world-class.

"The need now is to kick on. I'm passionate about local food and a huge fan of Eat New Zealand, which is doing a great job of helping tie it all together, of speaking to a wider audience and elevating our food to a global scale."

Eat New Zealand has recently launched the first New Zealand Food Celebration – Feast Matariki, which is in full swing, showcasing an impressive number of local food-related events through the country and highlighting the hospitality that is a hallmark of Kiwis. The celebrations will run until the end of July.

Savour Northland has also set up its own Facebook and Instagram page, which is "an important and more formal way to build our community and promote our thriving industry", Stuart said.

"We'll share as much as possible to these pages, and encourage all those who are keen to experience and celebrate our beautiful place through food and drink to get involved.

"Ultimately, we want to create a platform for our food and beverage community to connect, to collectively evolve an identity for the industry here in Tai Tokerau, and to show the world what it means to 'Savour Northland'."