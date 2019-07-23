Thousands of Northlanders could miss out on voting in the October local body elections after their enrolment update packs were returned marked "gone no address".

Enrolment packs were sent to 3.3 million enrolled voters at the end of June so they could check their details were up to date. Local elections are held by a postal vote and people need to be listed at the right address to get their voting papers in the mail.

"About 90,000 people have enrolled or updated their details this month and made sure they are ready to vote in the local elections," said Mandy Bohte, the Electoral Commission's national manager of enrolment and community engagement.

Several thousand of the returned packs were believed to be from Northland.

"There are also approximately 60,000 people whose packs have bounced back marked gone no address," Bohte said.

"If you've moved house but haven't updated your address, do it now so that you can have your saying the local elections. You can update your address by filling in a new enrolment form. Go online at vote.nz, pop into a PostShop, or call 0800 36 76 56 and ask for a form to be sent to you."

People must enrol or update their details by August 16 to receive their voting papers in the mail. Those enrolling after August 16 will need to contact their local council to arrange a special vote.

Ballot forms will be delivered from September 20 with voting closing at noon on October 12. The new mayor, councillors and community board and district health board members should be known that evening.

If you are standing in the elections or you are putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email the details to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz.