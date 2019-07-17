One person has been taken to hospital in serous condition after three vehicles were involved in a crash north of Whangārei.

Two utes and a four-wheel drive vehicle were involved in the crash, which happened at Hukerenui, on State Highway 1, about 12.50pm 500 metres north of Waiotu Block Rd.

Police and emergency services were called to a crash and arrived to find the road blocked by the mangled vehicles.

Three people were taken to Whangārei Hospital, with one in a serious condition, while several others were treated by ambulance at the scene for minor injuries. The Serious Crash Unit was also at the crash scene.

Advertisement

The accident occured on SH1 at Hukerenui. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police said it appeared that a southbound late model Holden ute crossed the centre line and collided into the side of a northbound older model Holden ute.

The first ute then careened into a northbound Mitsubishi 4X4 that had a family from the King Country in it.

Part of SH1 was currently closed between Hukerenui Rd and Waiotu Block Rd, and motorists were diverted around the scene before the road reopened about 4pm.

The accident was the second three-vehicle pile up on SH1 in Whangārei this week.

On Sunday a person died after that crash on SH1 near Oakleigh on Sunday. Police were called about 4.50pm to the crash, which happened on the bridge between Mangapai Rd and Springfield Rd, about 14km south of Whangārei.