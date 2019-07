While their parents are at work or otherwise occupied, thousands of Northland children are taking part in exciting school holiday programmes across the region.

This week Northland Cricket in conjunction with Break-Away are offering a free mixed sports programme at the Johnston Crawford Indoor Centre on Okara Dr, Whangarei.

There the youngsters can have a go at turbo touch, cricket, touch, ripper rugby and more.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte escaped the office to capture the fun.

Nate Cunis, 8, warms up doing ball skills.

Caleb Taylor,12, is all smiles at the school holiday programme.

Julia Vinas, 12, takes part in the games.

Jaxon Alexander, 11, in full sprint mode.

Sonny Bill Cassidy-Chisnall, 11, looks all business.

Carla Vinas, 14, puts in a sprint.