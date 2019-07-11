

The first of the NZ Champion of Champion events were played last weekend and it is 'well done' to Patricia Murray who played with distinction in the singles.

Murray just missed out on qualifying for the last eight in her section on a countback of shot differential. The winner was Kirsten Edwards and Debbie White was the runner-up.

This weekend David and Daniel Hood will represent Northland in the Champion of Champion Pairs in Dunedin. A rush back from competing in Australia will be the order of the day for David and we wish them both good bowling on the indoor green in Dunedin.

Next weekend's Kamo's women's fours combination compete in Hamilton and the following weekend the Whangārei men's fours will be in action in Napier.

The Umpires Association annual winter fundraising tournament will be held on Saturday, August 10, at Hikurangi. Please note this is a weekend competition and not a weekday event as advertised on the poster sent to clubs. It is an any combination fours tournament.

Entries to Bruce Scott, please see contact details in the centre handbook.

Bowls NZ have announced that the Bowls3Five competition will be extended to include an open division and a 1-5 division for the 2019-20 season.

The open division will be sides of nine playing triples and the 1-5 division will be teams of three players. Centre winners will go forward to regional and national finals.

The televised version has been extended to eight teams and will be played three nights a week starting in October.

Congratulations to Whangārei and Waipū who won the winter interclub held in the last few weeks. The prize money for the winning clubs is in the mail.