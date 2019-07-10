Police were unable to find the driver of a car that was chased from central Whangārei to Tikipunga yesterday, despite the best efforts of a police dog.

The car failed to stop for officers on Bank St about 1.50pm yesterday. Police found the car, a silver Jaguar, in front of a house in Townsend Cres about 20 minutes later.

A resident on nearby Thomas St said a man came running through their property around that time.

"He came jumping over the back fence and asked for a ride and we said no. So he took back off running, a big bulky guy with tattoos and a tattoo on his face," said the resident, who did not want to be named.

A police dog and handler were called and tracked a scent to a house but no one of interest was found inside.

People who joined in a Facebook conversation about the chase said the fleeing driver should have stopped.

"I hope that no one gets hurt because of an idiot. This sort of s*** is happening way to often and it's usually the innocent ones that get hurt," said a woman.

Another contributed: "Stop u stupid idiot we have our whanau out there on these roads ... absolute idiot."