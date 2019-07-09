A Kerikeri ratepayer group has called a public meeting tomorrow night to discuss council plans to move the town's bus stop from Cobham Rd to Bay of Islands Airport about 5km out of town. The meeting will take place at the St John Ambulance hall at 357 Kerikeri Rd from 6.30-8.30pm this evening, July 11.

Councillors and the council's chief executive have been invited to speak. Since a 2016 laundromat fire all buses and coaches calling in to Kerikeri have been using a single bus stop outside the St John op shop leading to congestion, double parking and danger to other road users. However, critics of the council plan say the airport is too far out of town, especially for Northlanders travelling to Kerikeri for medical or optician appointments. The meeting is organised by Kerikeri and Surrounds Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Strike has been won

Five tickets sold in Northland were among 163 Strike players from around the country who got a boost to their bank account after each winning $6737 in Saturday night's Strike Must Be Won draw.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Division 2, where it was shared by 163 players. Two of the winning tickets were sold at Meadow Park Store, in Whangārei and one each at Countdown Tikipunga; Kaikohe Four Square and Sunnyside Foodmarket in Whangārei.

Prominent North midwife

Nicole Pihema of Ngāpuhi and Te Rarawa descent is the first Māori president, and is currently the chairwoman for the Te Tai Tokerau region of the College of Midwives.

"I am honoured to have been elected to this important role and look forward to getting my teeth into the many issues challenging our profession at this key time in our history," Pihema said.

She is a Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) midwife in the Bay of Islands and has been a registered midwife since 2010. She currently has many and varied roles related to midwifery and maternity and has also worked in New Zealand and Australia in Core (hospital-based) midwifery roles. Pihema is a key member of the College of Midwives team working with the Ministry regarding the co-design of a new, more sustainable funding model to replace the Section 88 system.

Climate action planned

School Strike 4 Climate NZ will stage a week of climate action on September 20, including in Northland, culminating a week later in a third strike, demanding "urgent and meaningful action."

"We will not back down: we will continue to make our voices heard until all our demands are met," spokeswoman Sophie Handford said.

"Our representatives need to show us meaningful and immediate action that safeguards our futures on this planet.

"Nothing else will matter if we cannot look after the Earth for current and future generations. This is our home."

Action would be taken around the country throughout the week from September 20, including tree plantings and online challenges, building up to the national and global strike.

For more info go to https://www.schoolstrike4climatenz.com/