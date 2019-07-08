Up to 400 young knights, princesses and unicorn fans turned out for the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue Unicorns and Medieval Party on Saturday.

Held at the Riding for the Disabled arena in Waimate North, the event featured a fire eater, face painting, unicorn rides, shield making, suction-cup-arrow archery and such, er, delicacies such as bagged unicorn poo (which may in fact have been rainbow-coloured popcorn).

Proceeds from the event will help the charity pay for desexing of dogs across the Mid North.

Three-year-old Ryan Hanna-Curran, with mum Amy Curran from Waimate North, watches Whangarei fire eater Ty Mirko. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nine-year-old Sarah Varney from Kaeo makes a unicorn mask to go with her unicorn horn. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Waimate North sisters Layla, 5, and Bella Wynyard, 7, work on their unicorn masks. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Don't try this at home: Whangarei fire eater Ty Mirko impresses the kids. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Unicorn handler Lilliane-May Hilbron, 7, from Kawakawa, with Chester the rainbow unicorn. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kayd Johnson, 14, offers guidance while 7-year-old Finesha Brownlee from Moerewa tries her had with the bow and arrow. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Five-year-old Olive Koukourakis with Chester the rainbow unicorn. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri's Marie Aaron takes 6-year-old Kiara Brownlee, from Moerewa, for a ride on Coco the unicorn. Photo / Peter de Graaf
