Up to 400 young knights, princesses and unicorn fans turned out for the Bay of Islands Animal Rescue Unicorns and Medieval Party on Saturday.
Held at the Riding for the Disabled arena in Waimate North, the event featured a fire eater, face painting, unicorn rides, shield making, suction-cup-arrow archery and such, er, delicacies such as bagged unicorn poo (which may in fact have been rainbow-coloured popcorn).
Proceeds from the event will help the charity pay for desexing of dogs across the Mid North.