In 1875, Whangārei was just a flimsy village on the colony's thin frontier between the seaways and the forested, rugged Northland (North Auckland) hinterland.
European settlements had been slow to get a foothold away from the region's harbours or rivers and the main routes still followed the waterways, whether by foot or boat.
Whangārei was not the biggest or busiest town or port in Northland but whereas others went through the boom and slow demise of the kauri timber and gum trade, it was well located and resourced to become the region's main service centre.
The better the roading network became, the bigger Whangārei grew. As the subject of 48 Hours' lead story this week is geographically located on the Hatea River, we've dipped into one of New Zealand's most valuable photographic archives to do some time travel on Whangārei's main waterway.