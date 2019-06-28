A Northland man whose family was striving to raise $100,000 for life-extending cancer treatment has died.

Whitinga Harris from Ōtaua, near Kaikohe, died at Bay of Islands Hospital last Sunday surrounded by family.

The 31-year-old was in his final weeks of teacher training in Rotorua late last year when he collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Doctors discovered he had stage four colon cancer which had already spread to his stomach.

He had surgery to remove a large tumour and was undergoing chemotherapy, but specialists said his best chance of more time with his sons Waaka, 9, and Heremia Grace-Harris, 12, was an unfunded drug called Keytruda with a price tag of $100,000.

Whānau and friends in Northland and Rotorua, where he had been living before he became ill and decided to return home, launched a massive fundraising campaign which had reached $70,000 when Harris died.

Fundraising events included an Easter festival in Kaikohe and a concert and a talk by four mothers in Rotorua. A Kaikohe business donated all proceeds from tattoos and haircuts and young relatives as far away as Australia staged events and donated pocket money.

Father-in-law Jack Grace, of Rotorua, said Harris died on Sunday at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa.

''Whity fought all the way but in the end he just couldn't get over the final hurdle. The whānau all slept up at Kawakawa Hospital for many days leading to his death and were there at the end.''

Harris' partner, Ruby, and sons planned to plant a tree on whānau land at Ōtaua and spread his ashes there, Grace said.

On behalf of the whānau Grace thanked the people of Northland and Rotorua for everything they had done to help.

The money raised for Harris' treatment would be put towards his children's future instead, he said.

Harris's health took a turn for the worse early this month. With his body struggling to deal with the chemotherapy his doses were halved but that meant the tumours were no longer under control. He received a first dose of Keytruda but to no avail.

On a Facebook fundraising page Harris' partner Ruby Grace wrote: ''He promised me he would fight for us all the way. And he did. All the way. I feel honoured to be your partner, your best friend. You are the greatest Dad. Our babies love and adore you. You are so loved. I know you will be working hard in heaven preparing for us.''