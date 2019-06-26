Northland is front and centre of the start of an international campaign from Tourism NZ that could potentially be seen by more than half of the world's population.

Tourism NZ has launched a new campaign under the banner of 100% Pure New Zealand Welcome that showcases what makes New Zealand special and unique – our warm and welcoming people alongside the country's stunning landscapes.

The campaign features videos from tourist spots around the country of Kiwis wishing the world a good morning from their own favourite spot, with a different video each day for 365 days.

Three of the first week's videos are from Northland, with regional economic development body Northland Inc welcoming the massive exposure the campaign will give to the region.

Advertisement

The campaign will be shown in Australia, the country's largest tourist market, China, India, the UK, USA, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, Singapore and Korea - which make up more than half the world's population.

Destinations for Northland Inc general manager Tania Burt said the campaign was something totally different from Tourism NZ and the exposure it would generate for Northland was massive.

Diving at the Poor Knights Marine Reserve will be seen around the world in an international campaign from Tourism NZ that could potentially be seen by more than half of the world's population.

''It's a different type of campaign from TNZ and when you think about it why wouldn't it feature Northland heavily. Because it's something new we don't know what the success will be, but in terms of what it could do for Northland, that's a lot of exposure,'' Burt said.

''What they have done is fantastic. Everybody is interested in the videos and we hope people see them and say 'I want to say good morning to the world from that beautiful place in Northland'. It's a really good move from TNZ and I love the way it's refreshing every day with a different video so over 365 days nobody's going to get sick of seeing them.''

Locals jumping off the wharf at Omapere is being used to attract visitors to Northland in a new campaign.

The first week of the campaign features three Northland videos.

The first is of Julia from Paihia skipping the coffee and opting for a morning parasail instead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTKURfvIT0Y.

The second one, released on Friday, is of local kids doing some bombs off the Omapere jetty in Hokianga.

The third, released on Tuesday, is of a woman snorkelling near the Poor Knights.

''And there will be more of Northland later in the campaign,'' Burt said.

Tourism NZ said so far it has 150 pieces of content, but is calling on New Zealanders to help it create the rest, global manager brand and content Brodie Reid said.

"As this campaign is all about showing how authentic and welcoming Kiwis are we are inviting New Zealanders to upload their own good morning world videos to social media using the hashtag #goodmorningworldnz for a chance to be featured in our campaign.

"This means there's even more opportunity for Northland to be showcased on the global stage over the next year,'' she said.

The videos will be added to its campaign Instagram account @goodmorningworldnz each day after they've gone live.