There will be at least two new councillors in Whangārei's Okara Ward at October's local body elections with Cherry Hermon not seeking re-election.

Hermon, who has had two two-term stints on Whangārei District Council, said with the ward losing two serving councillors at the election, she encouraged people with energy and enthusiasm to put their name forward and have a go.

Fellow Okara Ward councillor Stu Bell resigned as a councillor at the beginning of April after two terms on council.

Hermon's time on the council spanned 24 years, with her election in 1995 for two terms and then after a 12-year gap, re-election for another two terms from 2013.

''Back in 1995 there were only two females, myself and Pamela Peters. Of the 12 men, six have sadly since died, and only one, Phil Halse, is still on council with me,'' she said.

''I have to say there have been incredible changes in the past 24 years. Back then we had regular raw sewage spills into the harbour after heavy rain, heavily sweated infrastructure, and a council unwilling to raise rates.

''We had no art museum, and we had no wave pool or hydrotherapy pool. Although the Town Basin was new and vibrant, the CBD and mall were tired and unappealing. But look where we are today. Each successive council has made advancements, in a rolling series of planned projects over the years. Our popular Loop Walkway had its origins way back then with the start of the 20/20 Project. Council thinks years ahead; it has to.''

Hermon said she felt compelled to seek election again in 2013 during the Hundertwasser debate, because he felt it was something that would make a difference to revitalising the city and help with unemployment.

Nominations for the local body elections open from July 19 to August 16. Ballot forms will be delivered from September 20 with voting closing at noon on October 12. The new mayor, councillors and community board members should be known that evening.