Oromahoe School celebrated Matariki — the Māori New Year — on Saturday with a Light Festival featuring a lantern trail, braziers, warming food and drink, live music, wandering minstrels, and all manner of magical lights and sights around the school grounds.
Now in its 11th year the festival is a major fundraiser for the rural school 12km south of Kerikeri on State Highway 10.