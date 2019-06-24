Oromahoe School celebrated Matariki — the Māori New Year — on Saturday with a Light Festival featuring a lantern trail, braziers, warming food and drink, live music, wandering minstrels, and all manner of magical lights and sights around the school grounds.

Now in its 11th year the festival is a major fundraiser for the rural school 12km south of Kerikeri on State Highway 10.

Coralie Byworth, 7, performs with Oromahoe School's kapa haka group. Photo / Peter de Graaf

For weeks beforehand the kids were busy making lanterns for the lantern trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Wandering Minstrels, from left, June Jacobson (playing the djembe), Larry Jacobson (Turkish cumbus), Ben Tombs (flute) and Felice Tombs (ukulele). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Pizza chef Jason Campbell of Otiria slaves over a hot pizza oven. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hanna Cleghorn of Oromahoe lights a lantern in preparation for the lantern trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf

If there was a prize for best headwear it would have been awarded to Paihia 12-year-olds Tessa Bogaers, left, and Freya Holland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Robbie Bristowe of Oromahoe pours a cup of seafood chowder. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri police Senior Constable Rob Drummond releases a flying lantern. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Getting ready to release a flying lantern, from left, Tessa Bogaers, 12, Ava De Rosa, 12, Billy Bogaers and Freya Holland, 12. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri 11-year-olds Harry Fox, left, and Glyn Ratcliffe hold onto a flying lantern as it fills with hot air. Photo / Peter de Graaf