Whangārei's Hihiaua Peninsula was a hive of activity on Saturday with two major events held there.

The first stage of the Hihiaua Cultural Centre was opened and there was also the Matariki at Hihiaua Festival, timed to go hand in hand with the cultural centre opining.

Thousands of people flocked to Hihiaua during the day for the two events and were joined by Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte, who captured these images.

Juno, 5, Mum Zair Taylor and Wai Manu Heteraka, 5, with some kete on display.

Khalia Wilson, 13 shows her poi skills.

Te Kapa Waikamo members Nickania Leef, 17, Dymoneec Thompson-Mangle, 16 and Kaiah Ramsbottom, 15.

Thomas Gordon, aged 4, enjoys his iceblock at Matariki at Hihiaua Festival.

Maria Lawton, May Seager and Chrissy Kupa-Wichman, at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre Stage One opening.

Elyse Lewis, Shirley and Hori Wihongi admire the art on display.