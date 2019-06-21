

Fresh dog prints have been found on the new reworked tracks not far from prints left by kiwi in Whangārei's Pukenui Western Hills Forest. Despite every entrance of Pukenui Forest having signs stating it is a no-dog zone, canine owners have been ignoring the message. Twelve kiwi were released into Pukenui Western Hills Forest in April this year and followed the release of 12 kiwi, with transmitters attached, in March 2018. To ensure the safety of the kiwi dog owners reminded to keep their pets out of Pukenui Forest. If you see any dogs while visiting Pukenui forest please report the sighting to Armourguard on 09 438 7513.

Crash victims named

The names of two people killed in separate road crashes in Northland within a six-hour period have been released by police. Donna Blake, 54, of Huntly, died in a crash on State Highway 1, near the Caltex Oakleigh Service Station on Wednesday about 5.50pm. A 40-year-old Hikurangi man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, stealing petrol and possession of cannabis utensils in relation to the fatality. The other death on Otaika Valley Rd about midnight involved 18-year-old Jim Watson, of Whangārei.

Metal for ashes advised

Northlanders wanting to clean their fire of ashes are being advised not to put them in plastic buckets after two fires in Whangārei involving ashes. Fire Risk specialist and fire investigator Craig Bain said metal buckets, preferably with a lid, were the best item to use for ashes and should be placed on concrete or grass. In one Whangārei incident a plastic bucket with ashes melted and ignited astro turf in a patio area. Fortunately a fire alarm sounded and neighbours were alerted before the fire took hold. In another incident a bucket left on a wooden deck smouldered away and started a fire.

Truck driver appears in court

A cattle truck driver who allegedly failed a roadside drug impairment test and had to be pepper sprayed when officers found methamphetamine and cannabis in the truck cab has made his first appearance in Kaikohe District Court. The driver was stopped last Sunday at Pakaraka with a full load of cattle during a police operation in Northland. Todd Michael Wood, 28, faces charges of assaulting police, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, resisting police, possession of methamphetamine utensils, and possession of cannabis utensils. He was remanded on bail to appear again on July 12.

Memorial Planting Day

A community planting day is being held at Whangārei's AH Reed Memorial Reserve today with hundreds of trees expected to be planted. The planting, organised by Whangārei District Council and Trees That Count, will add plenty of native trees to an area of council reserve along the Hatea River walking track. Anybody who wants to take part should meet at 10.30am today at the AH Reed Memorial Reserve Kauri Carpark at the intersection of Whareora and Paranui Valley Rds. Look out for the Honda Trees That Count flags.

SH12 repair completed

Work to repair a partial road washout on State Highway 12 near Paparoa has been completed. The work realigned the road by approximately 1.5m to more stable ground after the shoulder subsided in heavy rain last December. Underground services have been relocated and a damaged storm water culvert was replaced. "A temporary speed limit will remain in place while the seal on the new alignment settles. We will need to return in warmer weather to apply a second seal that assists with waterproofing of the road and is part of normal maintenance," NZ Transport Agency Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.

SH1 to close for maintenance

People heading to and from Northland are advised that northbound lanes of the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday night, June 26. The northbound lanes of the motorway will be closed between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale from 10pm until 5am, the NZ Transport Agency said. The BP Service Station at Dairy Flat and other shops will also be closed. The Transport Agency reminds drivers planning to travel north on SH1 to make sure they have enough fuel to get to the next available service station. There will be a signposted detour on the East Coast Rd.