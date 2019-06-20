More than 30 Northland children are rehearsing for a two week run of the slapstick musical comedy Bugsy Malone. The message is of good, clean fun and the weapons of choice are 'splurge' guns and custard pies. As well as the enthusiastic cast members of Rising Starz Performing Arts Trust, teachers, parents and members of the local community from as far as Kerikeri and Waipu are involved in preparing for opening night on Friday, June 28. There are six performances of Bugsy Malone from June 28 to July 6. Tickets are available via the Whangarei Theatre Company website or from Storytime on Reyburn House Lane.

Move to digital files

A project to convert the Far North's 51,104 paper-based property records into digital files has passed the halfway mark. The milestone is part of a project launched in 2017 to make the Far North District Council's more than six million paper property documents easily and quickly accessible online. General manager – corporate services Will Taylor said the council's considerable financial commitment to convert its legacy paper-based system into an electronic format includes upgrading electronic storage, search and payment technology. A $25 fee will be charged from July 1 for each property file requested. Initially, this can be paid by credit card over the phone, or in person at a council service centres. From September, customers will be able to order and pay for property files online, accessed via the FNDC website.

Toughlove seminar

Peter Lyndon James, chief executive of Shalom House, in Western Australia, who works to assist and equip teenagers and adults and their families to overcome, get free and stay free from drug and other forms of life crippling addictions, will be in the Far North over August 8-12. His programme will include a free public Toughlove seminar at Te Ahu in Kaitaia on Thursday, August 8.

Atlas exhibition opens

The Geoff Wilson Gallery is showing Atlas, a collective of seven exhibitions about mapping which takes viewers on a journey through many perspectives on how they navigate the world. The works explore different aspects and interpretations of mapping through landscapes, cultures, time and media. They include multi-media pieces from indigenous and international artists, NorthTec Applied Arts and Environmental Management students, large works by Geoff Harris and the latest technology in GIS mapping. There will also be an interactive opportunity for visitors. ATLAS – a collection of maps, June 20-August 6, Geoff Wilson Gallery, Toi Te Pito Arts Precinct, NorthTec, Whangārei.