

A Givealittle page set up to help the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre has raised more than $14,000.

The fundraiser was set up by Northland internet and phone provider Uber Group Ltd in April after Northpower - which had been the centre's major sponsor for the past 12 years - withdrew its $14,000 annual funding.

During the eight weeks the page was open, $14,784 was donated by 274 people.

Robert Webb, who co-founded the centre more than 30 years ago with wife Robyn, said that was "fabulous".

"They jumped in straight away when we found out we lost the funding from Northpower. It's been really good to see the response that we're getting from the public," he said.

Some donations were from people who had visited the centre or had taken injured birds in, many commented on how valuable the centre was.

"It means a lot. It proves to us that what we're doing, the public appreciate it," Webb said.

The Maunu-based recovery centre provides help, treatment and rehabilitation for injured and ill birds so they can be returned to the wild, and is run voluntarily by the Webbs.

Webb said each year the centre cares for about 1300 birds and with food costs around $250 each week and medication around $300, it can be expensive.

Pauline Rose, Uber Group Ltd chief operations officer, said the money will be paid out between July 21 and 25 as Givealittle don't pay until after the 20th of the month following when the appeal closed.

"It just shows the high regard the centre is held in and the recognition of the good work done by Robert, Robyn and the team," she said.

"We don't think of this as being over either. I've left Robert a message saying I'd like to catch up with him next week so we can help out with a plan to get more permanent sponsors on board to make sure there's more certainty about ongoing funding."