TODAY

• Community Wood-Firing, 9am, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei,

• Whangārei's Big Night Out, 6.30am-10pm, Dickens Inn, 71 Cameron St, Vinetown, Whangārei.

• Live Music With Zig Zag Strait, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club - Ray Woolf & Mike Walker Trio, 5pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• McCaskill & Brown Back, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Serious Happiness, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Matariki @ Hihiaua Festival, 10am-3pm, Hihiaua Peninsula, Whangārei.

• Auckland Youth Orchestra, 7.30pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, Whangārei.

• Be Free Winter Concert, 7pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• I See Red, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei,

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am, Mangonui Hall, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), 9.30am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 7am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Body&Brain Yoga, 2pm, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, June 24, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, June 24, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, June 25, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• The Legacy Tour with Kelvin Cruickshank and TJ Higgs, Tuesday, June 25, 7pm, ASB Stadium, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), Tuesday, June 25, 7am, OneOneSix, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, June 25, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Cellfish, Wednesday, June 26, 7pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Anxiety, Wednesday, June 26, 7pm, Old Public Trust Building, Whangārei.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Class, Wednesday, June 26, 12pm, Big Tree Studio, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, June 26, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Stumper Quiz Night, Thursday, June 27, 7pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Te Reo Cafe, Thursday, June 27, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz